Marina Biotech to Present New Data for IT-102 and IT-103 at the 7th International Conference on Fixed Combination in Cannes, France

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Marina Biotech, Inc. ( OTCQB : MRNA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension and cancer, today announced that new data related to its IT-102 and IT-103 will be presented at the 7th International Conference on Fixed Combination in the Treatment of Hypertension, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Mellitus in Cannes, France on March 2-5, 2017.

Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman of the Board for Marina Biotech, will present a poster on the clinical development of Celecoxib-Lisinopril FDC (IT-102) and Celecoxib-Olmesartan FDC (IT-103) against combined arthritis/hypertension. This is a retrospective study that uses two patient level data sources over a three year period. These FDCs are being developed as next generation Celecoxib -- Celecoxib without Celecoxib drug-induced edema -- as inhibitor of the beta-catenin/COX-2 axis for the treatment of pain, arthritis, and cancers such as FAP and CRC.

On Saturday, March 4, the oral presentation will take place at 12:10 PM in Hall A: "Rosuvastatin / Olmesartan FDC for the Treatment of CAD, authored by Vuong Trieu, Wen Wang, and Larn Hwang"





On Sunday, March 5, the poster presentation will take place at 10:00 AM in Hall A: "Celecoxib FDCs for the treatment of Arthritis, authored by Vuong Trieu, Sanjive Qazi, Lynne Murphy, Anshuma Mehta, Wen Wang, Mihir Munsif, and Zachary Yim"

"These presentations will unveil how Marina Biotech, together with Autotelic Inc., is leveraging FDCs to treat the often neglected disease intersections, as well as improving already safe drugs for novel indications, especially cancer," stated Joseph Ramelli, CEO of Marina Biotech.

About Marina Biotech

Marina Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension, and cancer. Our pipeline includes combination therapies of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and small molecules. The Marina Biotech pipeline currently includes a clinical program in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (a precancerous syndrome). By its merger with IthenaPharma, Marina Biotech recently acquired IT-102/IT-103 -- next generation celecoxib -- which will be developed together with CEQ508 as a therapeutic enhancer for therapies against FAP and CRC. IT-102/IT-103 are also being developed for the treatment of combined arthritis/ hypertension and treatment of pain requiring high dose of celecoxib. Additional information about Marina Biotech is available at http://www.marinabio.com.

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Marina Biotech to successfully integrate its business operations with those of IthenaPharma; (ii) the ability of Marina Biotech to obtain funding to support its clinical development; (iii) the ability of Marina Biotech to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iv) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (v) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (vi) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Marina Biotech's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Marina Biotech assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.