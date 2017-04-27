Marina Biotech to Participate in Joseph Gunnar's Pioneers 2017 Conference on May 2

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Marina Biotech, Inc. ( OTCQB : MRNA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension and cancer, announced today that Joseph Ramelli, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Joseph Gunnar's Pioneers 2017 Conference to be held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2:30 pm ET.

Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with management for a one-on-one meeting should notify their appropriate contact or e-mail conference@jgunnar.com.

About Marina Biotech

Marina Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension, and cancer. Our pipeline includes combination therapies of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and small molecules. The Marina Biotech pipeline currently includes a clinical program in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (a precancerous syndrome). By its merger with IthenaPharma, Marina Biotech recently acquired IT-102/IT-103 - next generation celecoxib - which will be developed together with CEQ508 as a therapeutic enhancer for therapies against FAP and CRC. IT-102/IT-103 are also being developed for the treatment of combined arthritis/ hypertension and treatment of pain requiring high dose of celecoxib. Additional information about Marina Biotech is available at http://www.marinabio.com.