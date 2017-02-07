SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Marina Mandarin's 30th Anniversary this year, 2017, is filled with promotions that will excite our guests, from attractive room stays to dining deals, visit www.marinamandarin.com.sg to find the latest 30th Anniversary deals that will simply delight.

Marina Mandarin Singapore's 30th Anniversary

Book a Deluxe Room and enjoy these fantastic benefits: Guests will receive SGD30Nett worth of food and beverage credits per booking to be redeemed at Peach Blossoms, AquaMarine or Atrium Lounge.

With this Marina Mandarin 30th Anniversary Deluxe Room booking, receive a Guaranteed upgrade to Executive Deluxe Room -- Marina Bay View and Guaranteed late check-out until 3pm, and guests will also receive 30th Anniversary welcome amenities.

To book this package, quote "30th Anniversary" when making your reservation.

Booking period is from now to 28 February 2017

Stay period: 9 Apr to 30 June 2017

Black-out dates are from 16 to 18 May 2017 and 23 to 25 May 2017

Terms and conditions apply

Package is non-refundable, non-cancellable

For Reservations, please call

+65 6845 1000

marina@meritushotels.com

www.marinamandarin.com.sg

About Marina Mandarin Singapore, by Meritus

Marina Mandarin Singapore is a world-class, 5-star luxury hotel that offers breathtaking views of Marina Bay and the financial district.

Enjoying an excellent location in the heart of the city, the hotel has direct access to the Marina Square Shopping Mall, and is opposite the Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre and The Esplanade -- Singapore's premier performing arts centre. The hotel is also perfectly situated right on the trackside of the Singapore Grand Prix Formula One race.

Complemented by a host of comprehensive amenities, the hotel's 575 well-appointed guest rooms and suites are specially tailored to meet the needs of discerning business and leisure travellers.

With a distinctively majestic atrium soaring through 21 levels of the hotel, Marina Mandarin Singapore is imbued with a philosophy of providing Asian grace, warmth and care in an atmosphere of relaxed elegance.

Look forward to year 2017, as Marina Mandarin celebrates 30 years in Singapore.

Meritus Hotels & Resorts

Meritus Hotels & Resorts is a Singapore-based hotel management company under the Hospitality Division of OUE Limited (SGX-ST: "OUE"), a diversified real estate owner, developer and operator with a portfolio of iconic properties in prime locations in Asia and the United States.

As an award-winning hospitality brand, Meritus has been providing guests its signature Asian Grace, Warmth and Care for over 40 years. With hotels and resorts strategically located in key cities and idyllic sanctuaries in Singapore and Malaysia, Meritus is soon extending its footprint in more locations around the region.

Meritus Hotels & Resorts is three-time winner of Most Popular Heritage Brand at the Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA), demonstrating its impact as a home-grown Singapore brand that has become an important benchmark for values and best practices that other local brand owners strive to attain. More recently, the Group was also conferred Global Winner -- Luxury Hotel Chain at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2013.

For more information visit www.meritushotels.com

