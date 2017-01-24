Marine Corps Seeks Court Reporter

QUANTICO, VA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - The U.S. Marine Corps on Tuesday, January 24 released a combined synopsis/solicitation for a court reporter/stenographer to provide services during an administrative hearing in mid-February.

The associated North American Industrial Classification Systems (NAICS) Code for the procurement is 561492, with a small business size standard of $15 million. The Marine Corps will only consider bids that small businesses submit.

The court reporter who receives the contract must be present at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) offices in Indianapolis on February 13 and 14, from 8 a.m. until dismissed. The court reporter must record verbatim testimony by stenograph or steno mask, capture audio recording, and provide transcript of the hearing in paper and electronic format by February 22, 2017.

Contractors interested in this opportunity can view solicitation pricing on www.FedBid.com. Responses are due by no later than January 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. EST.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

