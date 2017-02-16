TV Entertainment and Broadband Internet Operators are Adding the Award-Winning Software to Improve Operations and Customer Experience for New Service Launches

SAINT JOHN, NB--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Mariner xVu™ today announced significant growth in tier-1 operators who are looking for economies when managing new, interrelated services like TV entertainment, over-the-top streaming, broadband, and Wi-Fi. The xVu software platform is now successfully monitoring over 3 billion events per week, with over 40 million devices under management, providing operators with a solution that can manage both current and new offers simultaneously, with more agility and service visibility for the teams that build and operate the services.

The xVu platform continues to take market share, with significant recent growth as operator expansion continues in the streaming segment. In 2016, Mariner xVu revenues grew above a four year compound rate of 30 percent. As consumers increasingly ask for more mobile, premium entertainment on new devices, anytime, anywhere, without service calls or truck rolls, operators are investing in software automation to drive down operations costs -- and better reporting across both core and new entertainment offers. The xVu core platform addresses the economies of scale needed for innovative service bundles, including in-home visibility where Wi-Fi and support for more wireless set-top-boxes, smartphones, and tablets is required.

"The technology landscape is changing and operators are investing in customer satisfaction initiatives while looking to capture economies for serving entertainment, internet, Wi-Fi, and mobile offers," said Shaun MacDonald, SVP of business development and marketing at Mariner xVu. "As operators add new entertainment offers, they must address the fragmentation of video capable consumer devices and, at the same time, deploy software systems that support multiple services concurrently."

He continued: "Mariner brings experience and expertise to support the operations teams so they can efficiently fix problems based on real time visibility, which has its highest ROI during service launches and updates."

Currently processing over three billion events per week -- 13 billion per month and over 150 billion in 2016 alone -- xVu analyzes and prioritizes QoE service impacting events. By providing operators with a proactive service monitoring approach, the xVu platform allows them to take smarter action against issues such as network degradations, where the root cause may be hard to spot, as it can be at the headend, content delivery network, content itself, neighborhood network, or caused by wireless equipment in the home. Consumers see their entertainment impacted by buffering, clipping, or a complete suspension of service, which can be a blind spot for many operators today.

About Mariner xVu™

Mariner xVu™ is the world leader in Software Defined Monitoring for managed and unmanaged IP video, streaming, and broadband/Wi-Fi networks. We have over 40 million devices under management, building real-time views of video performance, both inside and outside the home. Our multi-award winning software helps operators centrally manage the complexity required to deliver new entertainment and broadband Internet services with real-time visibility into the subscriber experience -- anywhere. With an increasingly diverse and broad service domain, the benefits to service providers include operational savings and customer satisfaction through insightful correlation, triangulation, inference, and automation across networks, content, and the home. Mariner xVu enables service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate video network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls and call volume to ensure a superior TV and broadband service. More information is available at www.MarinerxVu.com.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Mariner/MarinerxVu-40MillionDevices.jpg

Photo Caption: Mariner xVu™ Has Over 40 Million Devices Under Management

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Mariner/MarinerxVu-154BillionEvents.jpg

Photo Caption: Mariner xVu™ Processed Over 150 Billion Events in 2016