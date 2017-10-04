Maritz Motivation Solutions and SnapLogic Partner to Deliver Integrated, Real-time Employee Engagement Programs

Maritz's CultureNext® Engagement Platform to Leverage SnapLogic For Real-Time Integration with HR/Employee Information Systems

ST. LOUIS, MO and SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Maritz Motivation Solutions, a leading provider of employee engagement solutions and SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced a new partnership that will make it faster and easier for companies to create and manage world-class employee engagement programs. Leveraging SnapLogic's modern integration technology, Maritz's CultureNext® engagement platform will connect seamlessly and in real-time to employee data anywhere in the organization, whether from HR information systems such as Workday or employee communication and collaboration applications like Slack and others.

The CultureNext platform provides organizations with flexible technology, services and expansive rewards to help connect employees worldwide and create a culture of engagement, passion and purpose. The addition of SnapLogic's unified, self-service Enterprise Integration Cloud will ensure real-time access to all relevant HR and employee systems, resulting in:

Faster program creation and deployment

On-demand insights into program performance

Greater accuracy and employee workflow support

Enhanced ease-of-use for employees via single-sign on capabilities with key applications

Integration with social networks for easy sharing

Simplified IT management and support via intuitive, scalable, no-code integration technology





"We're very excited to be partnering with SnapLogic to ensure CultureNext is powered by real-time access to all workplace systems," said Kimberly Lanier, vice president of employee engagement at Maritz Motivation Solutions. "This will benefit our customers in HR as they create and roll out programs designed to motivate and engage the workforce, while also simplifying operations and management for IT and creating better end-user experiences for employees."

The SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud accelerates data and process flow across applications, databases, data warehouses, big data streams and IT deployments -- whether on-premises or in the cloud. SnapLogic's simple but powerful technology enables both IT and line-of-business users to create data pipelines that get the right data to the right people at the right time.

"CultureNext is a powerful platform for engaging and rewarding employees," said Allen Lovett, senior vice president of global field operations, SnapLogic. "We're thrilled to be working together to simplify and streamline access to all of the data and applications that power CultureNext, now and in the future. Only with connected, accurate, real-time data can you drive effective programs that recognize and empower employees and drive a high-performance workplace."

About Maritz Motivation Solutions

Maritz Motivation Solutions has been a global leader in employee engagement for over 75 years. Maritz's CultureNext® solution empowers employees to transform their organizations into amazing places to work. CultureNext provides organizations with flexible technology, tools, services and expansive rewards to help connect people worldwide to create a culture of engagement, passion and purpose. For more information, visit us at maritzmotivation.com/culturenext.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the global leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

