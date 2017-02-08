MaritzCX Unveils the Future of Journey Mapping with CX Workout Partnership

Joint Solution Provides CX Professionals with the Ideal Combination of Qualitative Research and Quantitative Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY, UT and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - MaritzCX, a global provider of customer experience (CX) software and services, and CX Workout, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Service Profit Chain Institute, announced today that MaritzCX will be adding CX Workout's dynamic journey mapping software to its portfolio of offerings. This partnership will provide CX practitioners with a toolkit for deeper qualitative research to complement their larger-scale quantitative measurement and performance improvement.

"Instead of simply creating a static journey map, our new, integrated solution allows users to engage customers by co-creating specific improvement ideas that a company can then go implement," said JD Jeppson, vice president of business development and partnerships at MaritzCX. "Having the qualitative and quantitative journey elements together offers a fast, modern, more user-friendly solution to data-hungry companies interested in improving the customer experience."

Together, MaritzCX and CX Workout deliver even more value for CX professionals. CX Workout's dynamic, electronic customer journey mapping platform allows users to define and document the different stages, touchpoints, and attributes of the overall customer journey through mobile-enabled "missions," which are targeted requests for feedback and insight from employees and customers. This process helps users build a deep qualitative understanding of the customer journey very quickly, using audio, video, and photos that bring the experience to life. The MaritzCX Platform then allows users to quantify the frequency and relative importance of these moments and invest in the highest-value areas on an ongoing basis.

"We are thrilled to be working with MaritzCX," said Joe Wheeler, founder and CEO of CX Workout. "By linking our qualitative solution to the quantitative measurements provided by MaritzCX, we are able to deliver the industry's most comprehensive CX solution."

For more information visit http://www.maritzcx.com/journey-mapping.

About MaritzCX

MaritzCX® software and services help organizations see, sense and act on the experiences and desires of every customer to increase retention, conversion and lifetime value. With an unmatched combination of customer experience (CX) software, research science, vertical market expertise and managed program services, MaritzCX ingrains CX intelligence and action systems into the DNA of business operations through its 12-point CXEvolution process. To take the complimentary CX assessment, visit www.maritzcx.com/assessment. For more information about MaritzCX, visit www.maritzcx.com.

About The Service Profit Chain Institute

The Service Profit Chain Institute was founded in 2005 by Joe Wheeler and Professors James Heskett and W. Earl Sasser of the Harvard Business School. Its mission is to help clients succeed by connecting the links between employees, customers and profits. www.serviceprofitchain.com or at www.cxworkout.com