Market Street Trust Named Best Multi-Family Office by Family Wealth Report

CORNING, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Market Street Trust Company, a multi-family office providing comprehensive, independent wealth management services for high-net worth families and individuals, announced that it has been named Best Multi-Family Office by Family Wealth Report, a wealth management industry publication. The award was in the category of multi-family offices with less than $3 billion in assets under management.

This marks the third year in a row that Market Street has been honored with the "Best Multi-Family Office" award.

"We are once again very gratified to receive this recognition," said Marianne Young, President and CEO of Market Street Trust. "From its inception over 100 years ago, Market Street has always put its clients first, and as a client-owned company, we continue to innovate and improve to serve our clients."

In bestowing the award upon Market Street, Family Wealth Report said: "This firm's commitment to education and knowledge sharing, and the fact that they measure client satisfaction tipped the scale."

The FWR awards are designed "to recognise companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2016'" in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities.

The winners were announced during a ceremony March 2 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

Founded in 1909 and based in Corning, NY, Market Street Trust Company is a client-owned multi-family office providing comprehensive, wealth management services for high-net worth families, many of them spanning multiple generations. Market Street is a private trust company, offering the permanence and objectivity of a corporate trustee, as well as the flexibility of a highly personalized approach. Market Street was the winner of Private Asset Management's Award for Best Multi-Family Office for Client Service, in the sub-$2.5 billion category in 2013 and 2015, and Best Multi-Family Office Overall in the sub-$2 billion category in 2016. Family Wealth Report named Market Street Multi-family Office of the Year in the sub-$5 billion category in 2015 and again in 2016 in the sub-$3 billion category.