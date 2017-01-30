MarketFlash: SAP Helps Enterprises Achieve Information Excellence for Better Business Outcomes

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - The digital economy is driving a desire for data to be more connected, trusted and valued. There is growing consensus that data is one of the most important organizational assets and when carefully managed, thoughtfully governed, strategically used and sensibly controlled it can be transformative. The enterprise information management (EIM) portfolio from SAP SE ( NYSE : SAP) innovations can help customers with enhanced support and connectivity for Big Data sources, improved data stewardship and metadata management capabilities, and a pay-as-you-go cloud data quality service.

"By effectively managing enterprise data to deliver trusted, complete, and relevant information, organizations can ensure data is always actionable to gain business insight and drive innovation," said Philip On, vice president, Product Marketing, SAP. "We continue to support our customers on their digital transformation journey with a data foundation that provides real-time access to relevant and reliable data."

Enterprise information management (EIM) portfolio updates from SAP include:

SAP Data Services - Offers extended Big Data support and connectivity for integrating and loading large and diverse data types. The latest version includes a patent-pending data extraction capability providing fast data transfer from Google BigQuery to any data processing systems such as Hadoop, SAP HANA Vora, SAP IQ, SAP HANA and other cloud storages. Other enhancements include leveraging SPARK engine to optimize data extraction from a HIVE table and new connectivity support for Amazon Redshift and Apache Cassandra.

