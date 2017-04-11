Marketing Leaders from Allstar Products Group, BakerHostetler, ICTV Brands and Marketing Maven to Address Consumer Advocacy at the 2017 Response Expo

Panelists will discuss the evolution of the consumer with the help of mobile marketing, social media by highlighting how to identify brand advocates and cultivate brand ambassadors

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - A panel of marketing and advertising experts will discuss the importance of maximizing consumers as advocates for businesses on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM Pacific Time in Classroom 1 at the 2017 Response Expo held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, CA, located on One Park Boulevard.

"The Consumer Journey: Advocacy" panel is sponsored by InfoWorx Direct, a pay per call media agency and will be moderated by Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. Panel speakers include Vince Dargush, Vice President of Operations at ICTV Brands, Linda Goldstein, a Partner and Leader of Advertising, Marketing, and Media Practice at BakerHostetler, and Michael Weinstein, Chief Marketing Officer of Allstar Products Group. The moderator and panelists are all recognized for their expertise within the direct to consumer advertising and marketing industry.

The panel is a continuation of "The Consumer Journey" series at Response Expo. During the advocacy portion of the series, panelists will share their own experiences with the evolution of the consumer over the past several years with the help of mobile marketing, social media, and other marketing channels. Panelists will also provide attendees key takeaways such as how to identify brand advocates and cultivate brand ambassadors, as well as why their role is so important in direct response marketing.

"With the use of social media, consumers are more vocal about their purchases and the brands behind the products. Consumers have evolved from shoppers to brand advocates," said John Yarrington, Publisher of Response magazine and Co-founder of the Direct Response Marketing Alliance (DRMA). "It is important for direct response marketers to understand the value of consumers and how to convert them into a brand evangelist, giving respect to the new role consumers play in driving product sales for a brand."

Carnett is recognized as a PR News 2016 Top Women in PR, Folio: Magazine 2015 Top Women in Media and had her company, Marketing Maven, recognized as Entrepreneur.com's "2016 Entrepreneur 360 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America." Dargush is responsible for the ICTV Brands oversight of all direct to consumer operations, including all media and the customer experience. Goldstein is widely recognized as one of the leading advertising lawyers in the country as she provides counsel and regulatory advice to Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies. Weinstein is responsible for leading all marketing and media efforts for Allstar Products Group, including DRTV media, digital advertising and production.

The Response Expo, which takes place on April 25 to April 27, 2017, is hosted by Response magazine and provides education programs for its attendees to grasp a more in-depth idea of building brand awareness and finding solutions to the challenges that multiply in today's consumer-driven environment.

For more information or to attend the panel please visit: www.responseexpo.com/attend.

