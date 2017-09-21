Marketing Leaders from Keurig Green Mountain and WGBH to Present Sessions on Customer Engagement Optimization at MarTech Conference Boston

RedPoint Global Customers Share Their Innovations with Marketing Technology Leaders

WELLESLEY HILLS, MA--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - RedPoint Global, a leading provider of data management and customer engagement technology, today announced that two of its customers, Keurig Green Mountain and WGBH, will share their marketing success stories at MarTech Conference Boston. The sessions will focus on the keys to success for real-time omnichannel marketing, as well as how each company was able to leverage data for successful customer engagement and digital transformation using RedPoint Global.

RedPoint will also showcase its open garden customer engagement hub at this year's show, Oct. 2-4 at booth #48.

Keurig Green Mountain Session: Build Customer Conversations (NOT Impressions): A Keurig Green Mountain Digital Success Story

When: Tuesday, October 3; 11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST

Who: Ryan Scott, VP Digital Operations & Innovation, Keurig Green Mountain

Why: Attendees will learn:

The keys to success: connecting data, leveraging analytics to generate insights, and orchestrating channels and offers to maximize brand experiences.

Three pillars of real-time marketing opportunities.

How Keurig Green Mountain addresses real-time marketing challenges with the help of modern marketing technology from a variety of vendors.

WGBH Session: Public Media Powerhouse WGBH is Transforming Digital Engagement for Itself and Other Non-Profit Public Media Stations Across the Country -- Hear How!

When: Wednesday, October 4; 11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST

Who: Cate Twohill, Senior Director, Technology Solutions, WGBH Educational Foundation

Why: Attendees will learn:

How a leading public media organization re-set its marketing stack to reduce duplicate identities and improve member engagement.

How WGBH is able to deliver highly personalized experiences seamlessly across both digital and traditional channels -- for itself and for other PBS and NPR stations across the country.

How the organization deployed and is leveraging its member engagement system to drive personalized interactions across multiple channels for both itself and other organizations.

