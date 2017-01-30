Marketing Maven Announces Banner Year for its Social Media Division

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Bicoastal, award-winning integrated marketing and public relations agency Marketing Maven today announced a record-shattering year in its rapidly growing social media department.

In 2016, Marketing Maven's social media department earned over 299 million impressions, 2.8 million engagements (reactions, clicks, shares, video views, and comments), and 1.28 million link clicks for its clients. The team also managed an overall community of over 876,000 consumers across all social channels managed.

Marketing Maven's social media department offers the following services for its rapidly increasing roster of global clients:

Community Management / Customer Service

Ad Creation / Optimization

Engaging Content Creation

Messaging Analysis / Reporting

Promotions / Giveaways

Social Media Manager Stephanie Siewert, who leads the department said, "No two days are alike at Marketing Maven, which definitely keeps things interesting. We become experts in many different product categories to get in the mind of each target audience and it's really exciting to receive instant feedback from consumers on social media when new content is published. You know pretty quickly if you're resonating with the right audience or not."

Marketing Maven CEO and President Lindsey Carnett said, "Our innovative and expanding social media department is an example to the rest of the company and to every PR agency's social media department of what digital media can mean for an agency and its clients. We often look to Stephanie and her department to guide the rest our marketing and traditional PR efforts for clients and often take cues from its work to identify key messaging and branding."

