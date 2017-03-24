Marketing Maven CEO Lindsey Carnett to Speak at XLIVE Alongside Marketing Experts from FOX Sports, Linkin Park, Formula 1 Gran Premio de Mexico, Canadian Olympic Committee

Marketing Experts to Speak on Panel at XLIVE's Data and Analytics Summit on Why Social Media Data Offers the Most Revealing Audience Profiles

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Marketing Maven is proud to announce that their CEO and President, Lindsey Carnett, has accepted an invitation to speak at XLIVE's Data and Analytics Summit among other industry experts on why social media data offers the most revealing audience profiles. Carnett will join Jason Hobbs, SVP Digital, Linkin Park/Machine Shop; Rodrigo Sanchez, Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Formula 1 Gran Premio De Mexico; Josh Baird, Director-Social Media & Audience Development, FOX Sports; and Georgia Sapounas, Director of Digital, Canadian Olympic Committee on April 4, 2017 from 4:50 pm to 5:45 pm at the Paley Center for Media, 465 North Beverly Hills, CA, 90210.

XLIVE's Data and Analytics Summit convenes industry leaders at the intersection of technology, brands, music, sports, and film to share meaningful experiences and industry insight. XLIVE's Social Stage features industry leaders and experts at the forefront of the ever-changing world of social media analytics and marketing.

"With experts from music, sports and entertainment, I expect our panel to deliver an engaging, informative sneak peek into what happens behind the scenes for event marketers and how we measure success," said Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "I will provide actionable marketing recommendations for measuring key performance indicators surrounding sponsorships."

Marketing Maven is an industry leader in social media marketing, traditional media relations, and integrated marketing communications. Their team implements social media data and analytics into most their campaigns to maximize ROI for clients. Carnett and her team understand the importance of tangible results, ROI, and long-term campaign strategy.

"Social media analytics is an extremely important part of maximizing ROI for client campaigns," said Carnett. "Marketing Maven is proud to be at the forefront of the integrated communications industry; that's due in large part to our team's ability to interpret social media data, and then to act accordingly."

About XLIVE

XLIVE is transforming the way live events share expertise, learn and revolutionize experience. XLIVE convenes industry leaders at the intersection of music, sports, film, culinary, beverage, eSports, technology, brands and the experiences that culminate at festivals and live events. Driven by a thirst to provide unique, memorable and life-changing experiences, the live entertainment industry represents a dynamic and influential community valued over $100 billion. For additional information about the XLIVE Data and Analytics Summit, visit www.xlivecon.com/data-analytics.

About Marketing Maven

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, multicultural marketing, reputation management and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.marketingmaven.com.