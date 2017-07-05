Marley Greenberg represents Canada at JDRFI Children's Congress in Washington, D.C.

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Marley Greenberg from Thornhill, Ontario, will serve as the Canadian delegate at JDRF's (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) 2017 Children's Congress, taking place from July 24 to 26 in Washington, D.C.

The event brings together roughly 160 children with type 1 diabetes (T1D) -- ages 4 to 17 -- from the United States, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Israel, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. On the third day of Children's Congress, selected representatives will be invited to speak before a senate committee and share their personal stories about the challenges of living with T1D.

Marley and her mother both have the disease, and are active mentors.

"We are committed to helping others find the support we naturally give each other," says Marley. As a JDRF youth ambassador in Canada, Marley is driven by her desire for a cure and has met with her Member of Parliament to discuss the importance of funding T1D research.

"I am passionate about finding a cure for T1D," she states. "A cure would mean everything to me, my mom and the millions around the world affected by the disease because it would mean freedom."

The goal of the Congress is to raise awareness of T1D and the significance of congressional leadership in the US, as well as to support the advancement of improved treatments and research into a cure. Over the years, great strides have been made in T1D research. JDRF needs Congress to continue funding innovative studies and ensure agencies like the Food and Drug Administration are doing their part to accelerate the translation of novel discoveries in the lab, like the artificial pancreas. These promising developments will help people with T1D not just in the US, but also in Canada and throughout the world.

Follow along at the conference using the hashtag #JDRFCC17.

About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. JDRF's goal is to progressively remove the impact of T1D from people's lives until we achieve a world without T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure T1D. JDRF is the largest charitable supporter of T1D research. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

