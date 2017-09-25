Marni Shulman Tapped to Join WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. as Senior Vice President and General Manager

TORONTO, ON and VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Canada WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WOW.A) (TSX VENTURE: WOW.B) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marni Shulman as Senior Vice President and General Manager effective as of September 18, 2017, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

As Senior VP and General Manager, Ms. Shulman will be responsible for overseeing the launch of Wow's new multiplatform kids and youth brand as well as spearheading the execution of Wow's newly minted partnership with Bell Media.

"We are very excited to welcome Marni to the Wow team. Her programming experience as well as understanding of audiences and content will be huge assets for our upcoming platform initiatives," said Neil Chakravarti, President and COO of the Corporation.

With a career that spans more than two decades, Ms. Shulman has an extensive background in all aspects of broadcasting and digital media including the launch of new cable and SVOD services. She brings a depth of experience in developing cross platform programming strategies, content acquisition, original production, content merchandising and distribution.

"I am thrilled to join the Wow Unlimited family," said Ms. Shulman. "Combining the unparalleled talents of veteran animated content creators, kids branding pioneers, best in class production experts and next generation digital content trendsetters, this company is poised to create the most innovative, multiplatform 'kidult' product offerings."

Marni joins the Corporation after serving as Vice President and Head, Content & Programming for shomi, the first homegrown SVOD service launched in Canada. Prior to shomi, Marni worked as Vice President, Content for IFC Canada, Showcase Action and Showcase Diva Networks as well as Director, Programming for CTV Travel, where, in addition to managing day-to-day operations, she had complete oversight of all content related aspects of the businesses including developing, commissioning and producing hundreds of hours of original content.

Concurrently with Ms. Shulman's appointment, the Corporation's board of directors approved the grant of 38,372 incentive stock options of the Corporation (the "Options"). The Options entitle the holder thereof to acquire 38,372 common voting shares in the capital of the Corporation, in accordance with the Corporation's incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan").

The Options will vest equally over a three year period. Each Option entitles the holder to purchase one common voting share of the Corporation at a price of $1.90 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of the Options is subject to the terms of the Stock Option Plan and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (formerly Rainmaker Entertainment Inc.) is creating a leading next-generation kids and youth animation business by focusing on digital platforms and content. The company's key assets include: the world's No. 1 digital animation network, Frederator Networks, which consists of an animation production company Frederator Studios, as well as VOD channels on digital platforms; the world's first Hispanic animation network, Atomo Network, a joint venture with Anima Estudios; and one of Canada's largest, multifaceted animation production studios, Rainmaker Entertainment, which consists of Mainframe Studios that produces CGI animated television series, and Rainmaker Studios that produces long-form animated features.

