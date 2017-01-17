Maropost Announces Entry into Competitive CRM and Commerce Markets

Toronto's fastest growing start-up prepares to go head-to-head with industry giants

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Maropost, a Canadian software company that provides email and marketing solutions, announced today the upcoming launch of a new sales platform: the Maropost Sales Cloud. This marks Maropost's entry into the sales/commerce software market, traditionally dominated by a few conglomerates.

"Our customers have been asking us to build this product for years," says Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and Chairman of Maropost. "They are all sick of the complex and messy industry giants who only acquire technologies as of late and have little focus on innovation."

The Maropost Sales Cloud will span CRM, commerce, customer service, and automation serving as a single, integrated platform for all sales and business needs. The Sales Cloud was designed and built completely in-house for consistency and cross-functional integration.

"Too many of our customers spend too much of their time trying to navigate the complicated and unintegrated features of their current sales solutions," says Paquette. "We hope the Maropost Sales Cloud will make their lives easier and serve as the benchmark for industry innovation."

Maropost has already proven themselves in the marketing software market against several of the same conglomerates they will face in the sales software market. Based solely on the success of their Marketing Cloud thus far, Maropost has become the fastest growing company in Toronto and among the fastest growing companies in North America. In 2016, Maropost was ranked 4th in Deloitte's Canadian Technology Fast 50, 7th in the annual PROFIT 500 of Canada's fastest-growing companies, and 37th in the North America-wide Deloitte Fast 500.

About Maropost Marketing Cloud

Maropost Marketing Cloud is the leading global provider of on-demand digital marketing solutions, transforming the customer journey through one-to-one customer engagement. We have over 300 clients including News Corp, Shop.com, Golden State Warriors, and Mercedes-Benz. Maropost is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in London, UK and Chandigarh, India. Learn more at www.maropost.com.