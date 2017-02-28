Maropost Appoints CIBC Capital Markets Executive Joseph Schirripa as Chief Financial Officer

Leading software provider and the fastest growing company in Toronto hires tech investment banker

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Maropost, the leading global provider of on-demand digital marketing, sales, commerce, and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Joseph Schirripa has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Schirripa joins Maropost from CIBC Capital Markets. As Maropost's CFO, Schirripa will oversee corporate finance, accounting, legal, HR and investor relations, and report to CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ross Andrew Paquette.

In addition to his work with SaaS companies, Schirripa has more broadly focused on the technology, media, and telecommunications space over the last seven years. Over his investment banking career, Schirripa gained significant experience in advising companies on their IPOs and his recent M&A transactions include advising Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. on both its $3.9 billion sale to BCE Inc. and its $465 million sale of Allstream Inc. to Zayo Group.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Joseph to Maropost," says Paquette. "Joseph has worked with Maropost as an advisor for close to two years now, and has tremendous experience and insight on the SaaS market. He will be a strong addition to our world-class executive team, specifically as we execute on our growth plan. Moreover, his experience in advising companies on their IPOs and M&A activity will be invaluable."

"I've been working with Maropost for quite some time now, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the team," says Schirripa. "It's rare to find a company like Maropost that is unwaveringly dedicated to helping companies achieve their goals, and you can feel that energy and passion here. I believe my unique experience and skill-set position me well to add value to Maropost, and I'm excited to help the company continue on its profitable growth trajectory." Schirripa graduated from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce and an MBA.

Maropost is the fastest growing company in Toronto and among the fastest growing companies in North America. In 2016, Maropost was ranked 4th in Deloitte's Canadian Technology Fast 50, 7th in the annual PROFIT 500 of Canada's fastest-growing companies, and 37th in the North America-wide Deloitte Fast 500.

About Maropost

Maropost is the leading global provider of on-demand digital marketing, sales, commerce, and infrastructure solutions. We have over 300 clients including SHOP.COM, News Corp, the Golden State Warriors, and Mercedes-Benz. Maropost is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in London, UK and Chandigarh, India.

