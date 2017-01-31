Maropost Continues to Innovate with Industry's Best Email Editor

Maropost Marketing Cloud streamlines the email creation process with new drag-and-drop email editor emphasizing ease-of-use

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Maropost, the leading provider of email and digital messaging solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of a new drag-and-drop email editor for its flagship product, the Maropost Marketing Cloud. The new email editor offers the same powerful functionality as its other editors but has been re-designed to be as easy-to-use and as intuitive as possible.

"The Maropost Marketing Cloud exists to make our clients' lives easier and to save them time and resources," says Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and Chairman of Maropost. "Our automation, journeys, and analytics are second-to-none. It only makes sense that we extend our expertise to the actual email creation process. Like everything we offer, the email editor has been completely designed and built in-house for maximum consistency and integration."

The new email editor offers drag-and-drop simplicity while remaining fully compatible with Maropost Marketing Cloud's sophisticated scripting language for advanced personalization. The editor provides users with direct access to virtually every style attribute through the user interface. This allows for the most specific customizations and the most precise placements of each design element within the body of the email. All emails are fully responsive.

Users will also be able to automatically convert their email's stylesheet into inline styles when the emails are created and sent. This is particularly helpful when targeting email clients that are unable to handle CSS and must rely on inline styling to render properly.

"Our email editor has always been the foremost in terms of functionality," says Paquette. "Now it's also among the easiest and most intuitive to use. The new email editor will allow one person to accomplish in a fraction of the time what previously would have required a team of designers, coders, and email analysts and specialists."

Maropost is the fastest growing company in Toronto and among the fastest growing companies in North America. In 2016, Maropost was ranked 4th in Deloitte's Canadian Technology Fast 50, 7th in the annual PROFIT 500 of Canada's fastest-growing companies, and 37th in the North America-wide Deloitte Fast 500.

About Maropost Marketing Cloud

Maropost Marketing Cloud is the leading global provider of on-demand digital marketing solutions, transforming the customer journey through one-to-one customer engagement. We have over 300 clients including News Corp, Shop.com, Golden State Warriors, and Mercedes-Benz. Maropost is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in London, UK and Chandigarh, India. Learn more at www.maropost.com.