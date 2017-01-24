Maropost Introduces Industry's Most Sophisticated Machine Learning Capabilities

Maropost Marketing Cloud leverages breakthroughs in machine learning technology to become the world's smartest digital messaging platform

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Maropost, a Canadian software company that provides email and marketing solutions, announced today the successful culmination of their machine learning research. The proprietary machine learning technology will be used to power product and content recommendations, bringing personalization to new heights.

"We've always offered the most comprehensive tracking and analytics features in the industry," says Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and Chairman of Maropost. "But our clients can sometimes be overwhelmed by all that data. Our new machine learning technology translates that insight into direct action."

Maropost's flagship product, the Marketing Cloud, can track user actions, habits, and behavior across all channels and aggregate that into a unique user profile. Maropost's machine learning algorithm will then leverage the unique user profile to determine the most relevant recommendations for that individual.

The implications for ecommerce and publishing companies are particularly huge. Product recommendations can be inserted into emails and other communications based on the recipient's past purchases and viewing habits. Content can also be individually tailored based on the recipient's reading preferences and history. All communications can be scheduled based off the recipient's past behavior and engagement levels to maximize open and conversion rates. Maropost counts some of the world's largest ecommerce and publishing companies among its customers, including Shop.com, News Corp., and Wenner Media.

"There are a lot of products on the market that claim to have cracked artificial intelligence but they are simply using automation disguised as machine learning," says Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and Chairman of Maropost. "Maropost has created a truly cognitive algorithm that can experiment on, learn from, and adapt to the user all by itself. The more you use it, the more powerful it becomes."

Maropost is the fastest growing company in Toronto and among the fastest growing companies in North America. In 2016, Maropost was ranked 4th in Deloitte's Canadian Technology Fast 50, 7th in the annual PROFIT 500 of Canada's fastest-growing companies, and 37th in the North America-wide Deloitte Fast 500.

About Maropost Marketing Cloud

Maropost Marketing Cloud is the leading global provider of on-demand digital marketing solutions, transforming the customer journey through one-to-one customer engagement. We have over 300 clients including News Corp, Shop.com, Golden State Warriors, and Mercedes-Benz. Maropost is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in London, UK and Chandigarh, India. Learn more at www.maropost.com.