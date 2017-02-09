Maropost Unveils Sales Cloud Website

Maropost reveals first look at highly anticipated Sales Cloud platform

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Maropost, the leading provider of email and digital messaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its Sales Cloud website. A first look at the highly anticipated sales platform is now available at msc.maropost.com. Maropost's flagship marketing platform, the Marketing Cloud, is now located at mmc.maropost.com.

Maropost invites interested visitors to explore the new Sales Cloud website and learn about the pioneering sales platform. The Maropost Sales Cloud is an all-in-one enterprise solution that spans CRM, Commerce, Customer Service, Acquisition, and Sales Automation. The Sales Cloud was designed and built completely in-house for maximum consistency and cross-functional integration. Visitors can sign-up for the Sales Cloud waiting list on the new Sales Cloud website.

"Our clients have been asking us to build a sales platform for years," says Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and Chairman of Maropost. "We've used the same signature leading edge technology, ease-of-use design philosophy, and first-class customer service that made our Marketing Cloud so successful to build our Sales Cloud. I'm very happy to unveil the Maropost Sales Cloud website to keep our clients up to date until the official product launch."

The Maropost Sales Cloud platform will launch at the Traffic and Conversion Summit in March later this year. The 3-day summit is the largest conversion summit in North America. Maropost is the title sponsor of the event.

"We spent years looking for the perfect business solution that could meet our sales needs," says Ryan Deiss, founder of Digital Marketer and host of the Traffic and Conversion Summit. "Maropost delivered. Sales Cloud is the product we've been dreaming about."

Maropost is the fastest growing company in Toronto and among the fastest growing companies in North America. In 2016, Maropost was ranked 4th in Deloitte's Canadian Technology Fast 50, 7th in the annual PROFIT 500 of Canada's fastest-growing companies, and 37th in the North America-wide Deloitte Fast 500.

Maropost is the leading global provider of on-demand digital marketing solutions, transforming the customer journey through one-to-one customer engagement. We have over 300 clients including News Corp, Shop.com, Golden State Warriors, and Mercedes-Benz. Maropost is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in New York, US and Chandigarh, India. Learn more at www.maropost.com.