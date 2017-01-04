Marquee Energy Ltd. Announces Approval of Stock Option Plan and Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) -

Marquee Energy Ltd. ("Marquee" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MQX) is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved the adoption of a fixed 10% stock option plan of the Corporation. The Board also approved the grant of 13,140,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Corporation to certain directors, officers and employees of the Corporation, subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.15 per share, vest as to one-fourth (1/4) on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the date of issuance and have a five year term.

ABOUT MARQUEE

Marquee is a Calgary based, junior energy company focused on high rate of return light oil development and production. Marquee is committed to growing the company through exploitation of existing opportunities and continued consolidation within its core area at Michichi. Marquee's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "MQX". Additional information about Marquee may be found on its website www.marquee-energy.com and in its continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulators on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

