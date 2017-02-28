Marquee Energy Ltd Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) -

Marquee Energy Ltd. ("Marquee" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MQX) announces that the following matters were approved by the Company's shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held February 28, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta.

The shareholders elected the full slate of directors including Messrs., Dr. William J.F. Roach, Adrian H. Goodisman, Stephen J. Griggs., Paul Moase, Leonard Sokolow, Richard Thompson and Robert J. Waters.

The shareholders also approved the following:

Fixing the Number of Directors at 7; and

The appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Marquee.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Richard Thompson, President & CEO provided a short presentation on the Company's operations. The presentation is available on Marquee's website at www.marquee-energy.com.

The Company is also pleased to advise that it has achieved a strong operational start to 2017 with drilling finished on its planned three well Q1 2017 Michichi drilling program. The program is on schedule, and Marquee expects to have all three wells completed and on production by the end of March 2017. The wells, which are offsetting existing Marquee Banff horizontal well production, were drilled from a single pad location to maximize cost efficiencies.

ABOUT MARQUEE

Marquee is a Calgary based, junior energy company focused on high rate of return light oil development and production. Marquee is committed to growing the company through exploitation of existing opportunities and continued consolidation within its core area at Michichi. Marquee's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "MQX". Additional information about Marquee may be found on its website www.marquee-energy.com and in its continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulators on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

