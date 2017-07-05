Marquest Asset Management Inc. Announces Risk Rating Changes to Certain Funds

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - Marquest Asset Management Inc. ("Marquest") today announced changes to the investment risk level of the Marquest Canadian Resource Fund, the Marquest Canadian Resource Fund (Corporate Class), the Marquest Small Companies Fund and the Marquest Global Balanced Fund (collectively, the "Marquest Funds").

Marquest determines the risk rating for the Marquest Funds in accordance with the methodology recommended by the Fund Risk Classification Task Force of the Investment Funds Institute of Canada. As a result of its annual review of the investment risk level of the Marquest Funds, Marquest has determined that the investment risk level of three of the Marquest Funds has changed as indicated below.

These changes have been reflected in the simplified prospectus, annual information form and fund facts of the Marquest Funds dated June 30, 2017 which has been filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the funds' 2017 annual renewal.

Fund Current Rating New Rating Marquest Canadian Resource Fund Medium/High High Marquest Canadian Resource Fund (Corporate Class) Medium/High High Marquest Small Companies Fund Medium/High Medium Marquest Global Balanced Fund Low Low/Medium

The new risk ratings are not as a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or portfolio management of the affected funds.

About Marquest Asset Management Inc.

Marquest provides diversified asset and wealth management for both individuals and institutional investors.

