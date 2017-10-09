Marriott International Launches Club Marriott -- The Largest Culinary Loyalty Program in Hong Kong, Bringing Benefits That Go Beyond Dining

More Choices and More Benefits with Access to over 250 Hotels across 13 Countries and 16 Brands in Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Marriott International ( NASDAQ : MAR) has launched the new Club Marriott in Hong Kong, a leading dining loyalty program that integrates three powerful dining loyalty programs -- Club Marriott, Eat Drink & More, and Star Privilege -- into a single paid membership program. The newly combined Club Marriott provides members with more choices and benefits whenever they dine out in their hometowns or visit one of the 250 participating hotels across 16 brands in 13 countries across the region, with more hotels joining every month.

Each participating hotel will offer locally relevant benefits with a sharp focus on showcasing their innovative dining concepts, and memorable experiences to position Marriott hotels as the preferred place where locals will meet, eat and drink. Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, Courtyard by Marriott Shatin Hong Kong, and The Sheraton Grand Macau, Cotai Central will be the first to bring to life the newly combined Club Marriott experience in South China.

The new membership of Club Marriott is priced at HK$2,888 for the Renaissance Harbourview Hotel Hong Kong and HK$1,688 for Courtyard by Marriott Shatin, Hong Kong. At the Sheraton Grand Macau, membership is priced from MOP2,188.

In Hong Kong, the other key participating hotels are JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, SkyCity Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Le Méridien Cyberport Hong Kong and Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong.

"Club Marriott is the most eminent food and beverage loyalty program of its kind in Asia-Pacific -- rewarding and recognizing our guests with great experiences and exclusive benefits across our new portfolio of brands under Marriott International," said Ralph Frehner, Vice President, Food and Beverage, Asia-Pacific for Marriott International. "At its core, we know great food brings people together in this region which is why positioning our hotels as 'the favorite destinations where locals go to meet, eat and drink' is so compelling that it has over 200,000 members -- and the number is growing -- who are actively enjoying the program.'"

"Club Marriott gives us the platform to drive loyalty that extends even beyond a stay, via rewarding and recognizing the 'local member' through exclusive benefits and memorable experiences across a vast variety of brands."

In Hong Kong, membership of Club Marriott gives a flat 30% discount off food and beverage in the city's participating properties from which the card was purchased. To reward loyalty, complimentary vouchers to showcase restaurants, wide array of benefits for group dining and special offers for special occasions, and a host of buy-one-get-one-free offers are also included.

The program includes experiences that go beyond food and beverage. Members will receive welcome amenities, significant rooms discounts, upgrades and spa vouchers at participating hotels and enjoy birthday offers as well as access to exclusive events. Membership is recognized with up to 20% off F&B and best available room rates in over 250 participating hotels in Hong Kong and Asia-Pacific, across 16 brands in 13 countries.

Following the launch in Macau and Hong Kong, the newly combined Club Marriott program will be rolled out in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and other cities in Greater China. The program will also be rolled out in other key countries in the Asia Pacific region by the end of December this year, including Singapore, India, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, The Philippines, Indonesia, Guam, and Thailand.

For more information, please visit https://www.myclubmarriott.com/

About Club Marriott

Marriott International's Club Marriott combines Club Marriott, Eat Drink & More, and Star Privilege, three powerful dining loyalty programs in Asia Pacific, into one single paid membership program. The program covers 13 countries, 16 brands, and over 250 participating hotels, with more hotels joining every month. Currently with more than 200,000 members, the program aims to target potential members who value a more distinct dining experience, personal recognition, and far more than discounts. Privileges, vouchers, personal recognition on special occasions, and exclusive member events are all part of Club Marriott.