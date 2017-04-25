Marten Falls & KWG to Propose Ring of Fire Mining Partnership, Meet With China Railway FSDI

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - The Marten Falls First Nation has undertaken with KWG Resources Inc. (CSE:KWG)(CSE:KWG.CN)(FRANKFURT:KW6) ("KWG" or the "Company") to work towards establishing the principal terms of an equal partnership for the mining of chromite in the Ring of Fire.

The parties envisage large-volume underground mining operations for the delivery of chromite raw materials by railroad, for further processing. The parties will travel to China in mid-May to establish interest in long-term offtake and financing arrangements there. They will also meet with China Railway First Survey & Design Institute Group ('FSDI') to discuss details of the feasibility study prepared for KWG last year by FSDI. The proposed railroad traverses the traditional territories of the Marten Falls, Webequie and Aroland First Nations.

The capital cost of creating the mining operation and its railroad is estimated to be $4 billion. The parties have requested that Ontario's Ring of Fire Infrastructure Development Corporation indicate its willingness to provide a $1 billion guarantee as consideration for project financing terms from Chinese lenders.

The partnership is envisaged to include the Aroland and Webequie First Nations as well as the more remote members of the Matawa Council of First Nations. An offer of partnership will also be extended to Ring of Fire mineral claim holders Noront Resources Ltd., Fancamp Exploration Ltd., Bold Ventures Inc. and Probe Metals Inc.

About KWG:

KWG is the Operator of the Black Horse Joint Venture after acquiring a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc. which is carried for 10% (20% of KWG's equity in the JV) by KWG funding all exploration expenditures. KWG also owns 100% of CCC which has staked claims and conducted a surveying and soil testing program, originally for the engineering and construction of a railroad to the Ring of Fire from Aroland, Ontario. KWG subsequently acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary Muketi Metallurgical LP is prosecuting two chromite-refining patent applications in Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and USA. The filings have been receipted in each of those jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Shares issued and outstanding: 1,022,316,001