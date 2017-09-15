Martinrea International Inc. to Attend at the CIBC 16th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE), a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules and fluid management systems and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector, announced today that it will present at the CIBC 16th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference, taking place in Montreal, Quebec on September 27, 2017 from 10:00am to 10:30am.

Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, will be speaking on the Company's general business and strategy as outlined in the Company's investor presentation posted on www.martinrea.com and in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedar.com.

A link to the live audiocast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website following the event (www.martinrea.com/investors.php)

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea currently employs approximately 15,000 skilled and motivated people in 44 operating divisions in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain and China.

Martinrea's vision for the future is to be the best, preferred and most valued supplier in the world in the products and services we provide our customers. The Company's mission is to deliver outstanding quality products and services to our customers; meaningful opportunity, job satisfaction and job security to our people through competitiveness and prudent growth; superior long term investment returns to our stakeholders; and positive contributions to our communities as good corporate citizens. For more information, please visit www.martinrea.com

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".