Martinrea International Inc. to announce first quarter results on May 1, 2017

April 24, 2017 17:01 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 on May 1, 2017.
A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing 416-405-9200 or toll free 866-696-5896. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Andre La Rosa at (416) 749-0314.
There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id - 3313052#). The rebroadcast will be available until May 15, 2017.
The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".
Fred Di TostoChief Financial OfficerMartinrea International Inc.(416) 749-0314(289) 982-3001 (FAX)
