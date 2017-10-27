Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 14, 2017

October 27, 2017 08:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 27, 2017) - Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 on November 14, 2017.
A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing 416-405-9200 or toll free 866-696-5896. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Andre La Rosa at (416) 749-0314.
There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id - 9347812#). The rebroadcast will be available until November 29, 2017.
The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".
Martinrea International Inc.Fred Di TostoChief Financial Officer(416) 749-0314(416) 749-0314 (FAX)3210 Langstaff RoadVaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
