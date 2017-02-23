Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Year End Results on March 2, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) today announced that it will report its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016, on March 2, 2017.

A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing (416) 405-9200 or toll free (866) 696-5896. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Andre La Rosa at (416) 749-0314.

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing (905) 694-9451 or toll free (800) 408-3053 (conference ID 5603637#). The rebroadcast will be available until March 17, 2017.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".