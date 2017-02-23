Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Year End Results on March 2, 2017

February 23, 2017 09:05 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) today announced that it will report its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016, on March 2, 2017.
A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing (416) 405-9200 or toll free (866) 696-5896. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Andre La Rosa at (416) 749-0314.
There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing (905) 694-9451 or toll free (800) 408-3053 (conference ID 5603637#). The rebroadcast will be available until March 17, 2017.
The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".
Fred Di TostoChief Financial OfficerMartinrea International Inc.(416) 749-0314(289) 982-3001 (FAX)Martinrea International Inc.3210 Langstaff RoadVaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
