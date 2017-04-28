Maryland Attorney Believes It's Time for Employers to Pay Up on Overtime

More than half of full-time workers in the United States work more than 40 hours a week; Steven H. Heisler says that too many of them aren't getting adequate payment for their efforts

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - For years in the United States, overall productivity among the workforce has increased, but wages have remained comparatively stagnant. Maryland Attorney Steven H. Heisler says he believes that some of the workers most affected by this trend are those that put in the extra hours for no extra pay.

"So many workers are working well over 40 hours a week for no extra compensation," said Heisler. "It's taking a toll on working people and their families, and it's unacceptable."

The Fair Labor Standards Act was passed in 1938 to provide workers with certain basic rights, including minimum wages and time-and-a-half for certain workers putting in more than 40 hours a week. Yet, not all workers are guaranteed overtime payment.

The current threshold for overtime payment is capped at $23,660. As the National Law Review reported on April 28, 2017, an executive order was set to double that rate effective as of December of 2016, but a Texas judge halted the rule that would have guaranteed time-and-a-half for over 4 million workers.

"The ruling was a blow to many employees," Heisler said. "But the people who were set to be covered by the change aren't the only ones impacted by the lack of comprehensive federal laws."

Heisler said that both lawmakers and employers should make sure that if a worker puts in the extra time on the job, they should be awarded for their efforts.

"The 40-hour workweek has been the gold standard in American life for decades," Heisler said. "Yet, the average full-time employee in the United States works at least 47 hours a week."

A Gallup poll released in 2014 found that, indeed, only 8 percent of full-time employees reported working less than 40 hours a week. Nearly 40 percent reported working more than 50 hours every week.

Heisler said that a worker can take legal action to pursue overtime pay from employers. He also said that the most effective way of fixing the burden on American workers was to change the law and the business culture.

"Employers know how much they're asking of their workers," Heisler said. "Most lawmakers are also aware of the challenges workers are facing. They owe the American people action in guaranteeing overtime pay."

