Marzano Research Awarded Five-Year REL Central Contract

BLOOMINGTON, IN--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - The Institute of Education Sciences (IES) at the U.S. Department of Education has awarded a five-year contract for the Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) Central to Marzano Research, a private research and consulting firm. This contract begins in January 2017 and ends in 2022. Marzano Research has held this contract since 2012, developing and maintaining partnerships to bridge research, policy, and practice in education. Under the new REL contract, Marzano Research will continue this work with a special emphasis on rural education.

REL Central will carry out a range of activities to serve the Central region, comprised of Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The RELs are charged with conducting applied research to address regional needs, communicating findings from high-quality research, and providing technical support for using research to improve education.

Terri Martin, director of REL Central, said of the contract award, "There are only ten regional research labs across the nation, so we are honored to have been selected to serve for five additional years. We understand the impact high-quality research can have on education, and our team will continue to provide the highest level of research and support available to educators."

REL Central at Marzano Research provides support to state departments of education, educators, and education-related entities in each of the seven states. It also networks with the nine other regional laboratories to provide the most comprehensive support possible for the use of scientific evidence in education.

For more information about REL Central, visit https://ies.ed.gov/ncee/edlabs/. To learn more about Marzano Research, visit www.marzanoresearch.com.

About Marzano Research

Marzano Research, founded in 2008, is a private for-profit research and consulting firm. Marzano Research provides education services through ongoing field research and meta-analysis of studies; evaluation of school and district effectiveness; educational product development; and professional development services which respond to the needs of schools.

About REL Central

REL Central serves the educational needs of Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. These states have a combined population of 18,631,097 and cover approximately 579,058 square miles of both urban and rural communities.