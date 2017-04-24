MASC's Young Authors' & Illustrators' Conference Is Back This Week!

Aspiring Authors and Illustrators Learn from the Best at the Eagle-Sponsored Youth Event

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Eagle is proud to, once again, sponsor the MASC's Young Authors' and Illustrators' Conference. Now in its 26th year, the popular annual event designed for youth in grades 4-8, is renowned for inspiring confidence and creativity among passionate future authors and artists by bringing them together with accomplished professionals.

One of last year's participants said: "I'm only a 12-year-old girl who's aspiring to be an author someday, but being here today and for the past 3 years, I feel like a bestseller! I hope that the yearly MASC Authors and Illustrators Conference goes on forever and inspires young authors and illustrators just like me."

This year's conference is expected to be another inspiring and fully attended event for some of the Ottawa area's most creative kids. Six hundred students will have the opportunity to spend the day in workshops with two of their chosen industry veterans. Through the workshops, students will learn trade secrets and techniques from the experts, plus get a chance to explore what it takes to pursue a dream of writing and/or drawing.

As with past years, the 2017 line-up of authors and illustrators have an incredible range of talents, experiences, and backgrounds, as well as multiple awards. Writing workshops will be led by Helaine Becker, Vicki Grant, Wesley King, Mahtab Narsimhan, and Kevin Sands, while illustration workshops will be conducted by Katherine Battersby, Virginie Egger and Kean Soo.

"Thank you for letting the inner me shine. … MASC has opened a whole new world for not only me but everyone who attends this conference," stated another one of last year's participants.

"The energy and passion these children have at the beginning of the day is amazing," said Lisa Murray, Eagle's Director of Marketing, "But when you see the results…the excitement, drive and enthusiasm at the end of the conference…it is truly incredible. These are the leaders of tomorrow and we are proud to be a part of their journey."

"Eagle's sponsorship of the Young Authors and Illustrators Conference helps MASC illuminate the creative process for students, and establishes an important leadership role for the corporate community," said Audrey Churgin, MASC's Executive Director. "We are very honored to have their committed support over the years."

This year's Young Authors' and Illustrators' Conference is being held at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum from April 25th to 27th. Six hundred children are registered and each day will see a new group of students participate in workshops, make new friends and build new skills. Eagle has been the presenting sponsor every year since 1998. In addition to the financial contribution, the local branch of the recruitment company also supplies gifts for all participants and encourages its own staff to volunteer for a day.

About MASC

MASC, a registered charitable organization, delivers multicultural art programs in English and in French throughout eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Through its activities with more than 68 professional artists and subsidies to underfunded schools, last year MASC reached over 120,000 students in 350 schools from 19 school boards. For more information, visit our website at www.masconline.ca.

About Eagle

Founded in 1996, Eagle is one Canada's largest and most successful professional staffing companies. A Canadian-owned company with ten (10) offices from coast-to-coast, Eagle specializes in sourcing technology, finance and accounting, and management consulting professionals for contract and full-time positions. Eagle has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Canada for the past two years and is a platinum member of the Canada's Best Managed Companies (every year since 1999). The company has been ISO 9001 certified since June 2006, is a very active advocate within the Canadian staffing industry association (ACSESS & NACCB) and supports many charities. To learn more about Eagle and its network of offices, please visit www.eagleonline.com or call toll-free 1-866-78-NESST(63778). Check out Eagle's blog at http://www.eagleonline.com/blog and follow us on twitter @eaglestaffing.

Photo Opportunities

Time: 9:15 am to 9:45 am and 2:30 pm to 3:15 pm

Dates: April 25-27, 2017

Location: The Canadian Aviation and Space Museum 11 Aviation Parkway, Ottawa, ON