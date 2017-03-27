Masergy Partners With Cloudpipes to Make Communications-Enabled Business Workflows as Easy as Assembling LEGO Blocks

UCaaS Adopts No-Code Approach to Business Process Integration

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - ENTERPRISE CONNECT - Today at Enterprise Connect, Masergy announced a partnership with Cloudpipes to extend cloud connectivity options for its Global UCaaS solution. As a result, Masergy customers can now connect over 150 cloud and SaaS applications into its award winning UCaaS platform. This capability will let business administrators use a drag-and-drop, visual designer to weave Masergy communication events into cloud application workflows. By integrating Cloudpipes with Masergy UCaaS, businesses can simplify the automation of workflows which would typically require expensive development.

The partnership connects Masergy's rich functional APIs to potentially any cloud application. This enables customers to add value into all their business processes by connecting the process to communication events. Customers can easily enhance their applications such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Slack, Marketo, Hubspot, Basecamp, Google Docs, Twitter and many others. Potential use cases for this capability include:

Broadening Computer Telephony Integrations (CTI) such as screen pops with a greater variety of cloud applications.

Automating provisioning of UCaaS users with triggers from Active Directory or many SaaS HR applications.

Integrating artificial intelligence, such as IBM Watson, with business processes to optimize productivity.

"Masergy is putting true business process automation into the hands of the actual application users," said Dean Manzoori, VP of Product Management - UCaaS. "Business managers have unique insights into how data is best leveraged to support their business and to respond to market changes quickly. Our partnership with Cloudpipes lowers the barrier for our customers to innovate and enables the creation of business macros without the need for a software development team or third-party professional services."

"Masergy is the first global UCaaS company to offer seamless business process management and workflow automation capabilities with Cloudpipes, providing their customers with a flexible, out-of-the-box integration with over 150 cloud services," said Boris Raicheff of Cloudpipes. "We are excited about this partnership and the unique productivity gains we provide enterprises."

Underscoring the value of today's news, Manzoori will present on UC and The Future of APIs at the Market Leaders Theater on March 29th at 2:30pm, exploring how enterprises can automate business workflows through the innovative use of APIs and iPaaS solutions.

To schedule a meeting with Masergy at Enterprise Connect, please visit https://maser.gy/enterprise-connect.

About Masergy

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about Masergy and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter @Masergy, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cloudpipes

Cloudpipes is a next generation Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) connecting hundreds of cloud applications. We provide a fully hosted and managed solution that comes with an intuitive, drag-and-drop visual designer, enabling non-technical users to design and deploy complex integrations between cloud services without the need for coding and infrastructure management that comes with traditional ESB platforms. Based in London, United Kingdom, Cloudpipes is venture-backed and provides integration solutions to government organizations and Fortune 500 companies. Sign up for a free trial at https://www.cloudpipes.com and follow us on Twitter (@cloudpipes).