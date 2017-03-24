Masergy Receives 2016 Cloud Computing Excellence Award for Unified Communications as a Service Offering

Company Continues Long-Lasting Streak of Product Innovation Awards

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Masergy today announced that TMC has named its Global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) as a 2016 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner. Masergy's UCaaS offering was selected for its extensible, highly scalable IP communications infrastructure, redundant carrier-grade platform for voice, video and mobility communications as well as providing comprehensive 24/7 client support that has achieved a record 70.3 Net Promoter Score (NPS®).

The Cloud Computing Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market. Judges -- once again -- selected Masergy's UCaaS as the winner, this year noting their advanced unified communication features, built-in automatic failover and disaster recovery to increase reliability.

In addition, Masergy underscored the real-world value of their UCaaS features by spotlighting the Canyon School District in Sandy, Utah. Serving approximately 33,000 students in 29 elementary schools, 8 middle schools, 4 high schools, and 4 special programs, the school district has dramatically lowered operational costs and simplified phone administration procedures -- all while embracing modern collaboration tools vis-a-vis award-winning, UCaaS services.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Global UCaaS as a recipient of the sixth Annual Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Masergy is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

Masergy's global carrier-grade UCaaS platform is integrated with the company's managed global network. This provides enterprises with a total business communications solution. Additional features include:

Hosted VoIP -- Business grade, feature rich, HD voice, cloud-based applications.

Unified Messaging -- One inbox for voicemail/email/fax, voicemail transcription.

Chat -- IM integration with office telephones.

Presence -- Real-time status of team members for immediate access, minimized communications delays, and enhanced productivity.

Video Calling -- Video calls with exceptional clarity and reliability.

Audio/Video Conferencing -- Conference Bridge for pre-scheduled and ad hoc conferencing.

Mobility -- Seamless, consistent communication across all devices regardless of location.

Contact Center -- Distributed contact center with real-time, web-based queue management.

"Rigid PBX-type phone systems will never be able to offer the features and conveniences that cloud-based communications bring to the market," said Dean Manzoori, Vice President of UCaaS Product Management at Masergy. "We are proud that our UCaaS solutions are having such a notable impact for customers including the Canyon School District and we're honored that TMC continues to view Masergy as offering excellence in cloud communications."

