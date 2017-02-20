Masergy Recognized in CRN MSP 500 for Managed Security Service Excellence

Unified Enterprise Security Solutions Helps Partners Offer Innovative Solutions

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Masergy Communications Inc. today announced that CRN has named the company to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category. The company was listed among top channel providers for offering a comprehensive approach to security that goes beyond perimeter defenses.

Masergy's Unified Enterprise Security (UES) solution applies advanced behavioral analytics and machine learning to collect, analyze and predict abnormal network behaviors indicative of cyber security threats. Masergys' advanced security approach includes continuous, expert human monitoring to help customers protect their valuable corporate assets. The UES solution can be integrated with customer's existing security solutions or used in standalone mode to provide:

Advanced Persistent Threat Management

Integrated Vulnerability Scanning

Intrusion Detection and Prevention

Security Threat Intelligence

Managed Firewalls

"Masergy helps our partners succeed through our innovative and differentiated solutions along with our ability to deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Chuck Ward, VP of Global Channels, Masergy. "We are proud to support the industry as a top channel partner and look forward to expanding our services to ensure our partners' continued growth."

"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP 500 list, who continually help customers get the most out of their IT investments."

Masergy's solutions and support team have been the recipient of numerous CRN awards and rankings such as Channel Chief, Partner Program Guide, and the Network Connectivity Service Partner Program. In addition, the company is renowned throughout the channel for its record 70.3 Net Promoter Score (NPS®), far exceeding the High Tech Global B2B average of 16. Most recently Masergy was named the only Visionary in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global.

About Masergy

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about Masergy and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter @Masergy, LinkedIn and Facebook.