Masergy Strikes Stevie Award Gold Again

Company's Customer Service Continues to Surpass Industry Expectations

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Masergy today announced it has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Technology category within the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The award underscores the company's record 70.3 Net Promoter Score (NPS®), far exceeding the High Tech Global B2B average of 16, and continues Masergy's streak of Gold Stevie award achievements.

"Technology is a central underpinning of all modern businesses and is being used to disrupt industries and redefine business models," said Chris MacFarland, CEO, Masergy. "Masergy is astutely aware of this, and works to deliver the most innovative solutions with the best customer service the technology industry has to offer. We are honored to be recognized as the Gold customer service standard."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated.

"The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards.

Year after year, Stevie Award judges continue to validate Masergy's products and services as among the best the technology industry has to offer. Additional Stevie Award accolades include:

