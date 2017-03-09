Masergy Takes Main Stage at British Legal Technology Forum 2017

Company Returns to Address Next Generation Cyber Security with Attendees

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Masergy today announced that Craig D'Abreo, Masergy's VP of Security Operations, will discuss cyber security threats with attendees at the British Legal Technology Forum 2017, Tuesday, March 14th from 15:45 to 16:00 pm, at the Old Billingsgate, 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London, EC3R 6DX. D'Abreo's background as a Certified Information Security Systems Professional (CISSP) -- with over a decade of experience in the security industry -- makes him the ideal candidate to address attendees at Europe's largest legal technology event.

Speaking on the "Masergy main stage," Mr. D'Abreo will discuss:

Key trends and challenges facing the legal sector in 2017

How to navigate cyber security and network defense challenges

How advanced machine learning can be the solution for the sector

Importance of data protection and how firms can navigate the threat landscape

"Legal firms are entrusted with large amounts of confidential customer data and keeping it safe is essential to business continuity and reputation," D'Abreo said. "We look forward to engaging with event attendees on these critical security issues."

The British Legal Technology Forum 2017 welcomes an estimated 1,200 visitors from the world of law and legal technology. As Europe's largest legal technology conference and exhibition, the forum brings together the most respected professionals from both the legal and commercial technology sectors to examine and explore the systems, strategies, processes and platforms that will drive law firms and legal businesses into the next decade.

Masergy's award-winning Advanced Managed Security solutions feature a patented Unified Enterprise Security (UES) technology with expert monitoring and incident response, offering customers sophisticated cyber-threat management for today's advanced threat landscape. The solution is based on adaptive Network Behavioral Analysis technology and uses vast amounts of data including 100% of all raw packet information to detect early threat activity. Additional features include:

24/7 Security Control Center Monitoring and Reporting by Certified Security Analysts

Advanced Persistent Threat Management

Vulnerability Management

Security Threat Intelligence Dashboard

Integrated Vulnerability Scanner

Integrated Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Managed Premise, Cloud, and Virtualized Firewalls

