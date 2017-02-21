Innovative Partner Hotline Helps Partners Respond Quickly to Customer Requests

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Masergy Communications Inc., a global leader in hybrid networking, managed security, and cloud communication solutions, today announced that CRN® has named Chuck Ward, Vice President Global Channels, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs.

Ward was recognized for his vision that lead to the creation of Masergy's Partner Hotline. "The objective of the Partner Hotline is to provide quick and accurate sales support for non-complex opportunities," said Ward. "Masergy is constantly innovating to help our channel partners achieve a competitive advantage and we believe this added support for our partners will help them distinguish their services from competitors."

Ward is responsible for channel development for Masergy and oversees onboarding, development and growth of Masergy's channel partners. Masergy's Global Partner Program ensures superior solution support for value-added resellers and systems integrators, master agents, sub-agents and independent consultants as well as IT solution providers.

Recent key announcements from Masergy have included:

Visionary Status in Gartner's 2017 Network Services, Global for Hybrid Networking with Managed SD-WAN

Launch of the Cloud Contact Center

Global expansion and simplified pricing for UCaaS solution





"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company.

About Masergy

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about Masergy and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter @Masergy, LinkedIn and Facebook.

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

