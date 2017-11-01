Maskot Selects Image Protect (IMTL) to Monitor its Beautiful Collection of Lifestyle Imagery

Image Protect Inc. Continues to sign up news customers building its platform internationally

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Image Protect Inc. ( OTC PINK : IMTL) (imageprotect.com), the global leader in end-to-end copyright software, announces a partnership with Swedish-based Maskot Image Agency. Maskot is Sweden's leading producer of royalty-free imagery. https://www.maskot.se/ They license and globally distribute the finest natural and inspirational visual content. Image Protect will immediately begin monitoring their collection for online copyright infringement and registering their work with the United States Copyright Office.

"We're excited to work with Maskot's premium collection of European images. With their collection being licensed and sold by a large number of global media partners, there is going to be a significant amount of work necessary to further educate and help defend against the growing epidemic of unauthorized use of images across the Internet," said COO of Image Protect Jonathan Thomas.

Last year, Google received just over 75 million DMCA-related takedown requests in the month of March, representing a new high as content owners seek to keep pirate websites out of search results and invisible to people searching for leaked album downloads, movies, and other media. The rate at which the requests have grown is truly staggering. Google is Asked to Remove 100,000 'Pirate Links' Every Hour of the day.

About Maskot

The Maskot image collection is characterized by having a genuine and natural look to every image. The collection is focused around real people and relationships in everyday life. Each Mascot image contains a natural and honest aesthetic with great emphasis on expression and light.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our end-to-end software solution, monitors the global Internet seeking and collecting evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our extensive legal network across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for any unauthorized uses of their visual work.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.