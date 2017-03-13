Mason Graphite Announces the Appointment of Project Director and Senior Director, Procurement and Logistics

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:LLG)(OTCQX:MGPHF) is pleased to announce that Mr. André Gagnon has joined the Company as Project Director and that Mr. Robert Allard has joined the Company as Senior Director, Procurement and Logistics.

Mr. Gagnon, P. Eng., M. Eng., has nearly 30 years of experience in project management in the heavy industrial sector, including mining and energy. On his side, Mr. Allard has more than 30 years of experience in supply chain management in mining, manufacturing, industrial and aerospace sectors.

Benoît Gascon, CEO of Mason Graphite, commented: "We are very excited to have both André and Robert joining our team and we look forward to their contributions. As the Company has been getting ready to start construction shortly after obtaining the authorizations, we are glad to strengthen our project team through their vast experiences. André's responsibilities will be to manage and coordinate the engineering, construction and commissioning. Robert's role will involve managing all contracting, equipment sourcing and material management at the sites."

Construction of a Road Segment to Mason Graphite's Site in Baie-Comeau

Mason Graphite is pleased to report that a contract has been awarded, by the city of Baie-Comeau, for the construction of the Government funded 1.2 km road segment, which will link Mason Graphite's plant site, in the Jean-Noël-Tessier Industrial Park, to the neighboring highway. This road segment and the related services are being built now solely for Mason Graphite.

Option Grant

Mason Graphite announces that it has granted 2,700,000 options to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. Such options may be exercised at a price of $1.27 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest in three installments; one third will vest upon issuance, one third will vest after one year following issuance, and the last third will vest two years following issuance. The option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mason Graphite and the Lac Guéret Project

Mason Graphite is a Canadian mining and processing company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lac Guéret natural graphite deposit located in northeastern Québec. The Company is led by a highly experienced team that has over five decades of experience in graphite production, sales, and research and development. For more information, visit www.masongraphite.com.

