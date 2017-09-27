Mass Innovation Nights Kicks Off WE BOS Week with Female-Founded Startup Showcase

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - On Monday, October 16, 2017 Mass Innovation Nights, Boston's monthly new product showcase, is kicking off the 2017 WE BOS Week with a product launch event designed to help promote Boston's newest female-founded companies. WE BOS Week, October 16-20, 2017, offers networking events, educational programming and mentoring opportunities for Boston's women entrepreneurs.

Mass Innovation Nights 103 is free and open to the public but RSVPs are required. The event will feature a variety of up-and-coming female-founded startups. WeWork South Station is sponsoring and hosting the event. "A flexible workspace is a frequent ask among female entrepreneurs," said Abbey Winkelman, Community Lead at WeWork South Station. "By working with Mass Innovation Nights, we can simultaneously support local female entrepreneurs and educate them about the advantages of co-working space."

"This is the fourth annual Women Founders Mass Innovation Nights," said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights, and Innovation Women. "It's the one time of year when we specifically celebrate our female founders. But there is no waiting, we have female founders at all of our events. In fact, a recent review of our data reveals that over the last eight years, our launch events have supported a remarkably diverse set of founders, including more than 44 percent of whom are women."

Free-of-charge and open to the public, monthly Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from the winners of an online vote taken before the event. Participating startups include:

In addition, experts from WeWork, Innovation Women and The City of Boston's Women Entrepreneurs Boston (WE BOS) will be on hand to speak with guests about the resources available for local female entrepreneurs.

Guests are encouraged to use the hashtag #MIN103 and @MassInno to share photos and social media commentary. The gatherings typically generate hundreds of social media posts and are key visibility drivers for these companies. To attend, RSVP.

