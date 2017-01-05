Mass Innovation Nights Works with Draper's Sembler to Support Local Startups

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) is holding a startup showcase and networking event on January 11, 2017, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm. The event will be held at Draper's Sembler office in Cambridge, Mass. Sembler is Draper's way to foster technology entrepreneurship by leveraging Draper's extensive resources and 80+ years of expertise in solving the world's toughest engineering problems.

"By working with organizations like Draper and Sembler, we are able to further our mission of providing visibility for local companies," said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights, and Innovation Women. "Whether your interests lie in robotics, medical tech or even 3D printing, you'll find something that catches your eye at this event."

"At Sembler, we're looking to power startups to success by giving them a conduit to the facilities and expertise at Draper," said Nathan Wiedenman, Sembler Director at Draper. "Mass Innovation Nights is a great way to spread the word about what we do throughout Boston's innovation community."

Free of charge and open to the public, Mass Innovation Nights #94 features experts, networking, tabletop presentations with new local products and presentations from the winners of online voting. The event will also feature two companies from Wentworth Institute of Technology (WIT) as part of the MIN ongoing Student Startup Spotlight program. These startups are members of WIT's Accelerate, an accelerator aimed at building "innovative thinking and entrepreneurial confidence in students." The event's products include:

Airing

BlindWays

Floelle

IMMAD

KyrusFleet

NextShift Robotics

PowerHydrant

Skelmet

Synthetic Muscle

Tertill

WIT Student Startups:

Moonwalk

MyoTherms

Experts from:

BIBSMA

Proper Orange

Sembler, a Draper initiative

West Hill Technology Council

Guests are encouraged to use hashtag #MIN94 and @MassInno to share their photos and posts. The gatherings typically generate hundreds of tweets, Facebook posts, blogs, photos and videos, and are key visibility drivers for these companies. To attend, please RSVP.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Each month, different companies launch new products with Innovation Nights and the social media community helps spread the word. The popular product launch party and networking event draws attendees from the entire region. Over the past 7 years, it has launched more than 900 products which have collectively received more than $1.3 billion in funding. MIN is currently seeking hosts and sponsors for the 2017 season. Contact the organization for additional information. Follow MIN on Twitter or visit the website.

About Draper

Startups have powerful ideas that the world needs, but making them real is no small task. That's where we come in -- Sembler empowers startups by leveraging Draper's extensive resources and 80+ years of expertise in solving the world's toughest engineering problems. Let us help you with resources like our precision fabrication and prototyping facilities, Draper's extensive on-site testing facilities, and our team of over 1,000 engineers. Inspired by the creative ingenuity of startup companies, Sembler is Draper's way to foster the development of technology entrepreneurs. We make things easy, acting as a conduit to Draper resources through flexible, fast and IP-friendly master agreements. Contact Draper: sembler@draper.com. Visit Sembler's site and follow us on twitter.