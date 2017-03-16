MassMutual Northern California Awarded Prestigious Gold Bowl Chairman's Trophy

This is the firm's 14th win in 15 years; agency holds the record for most Chairman's Trophy awards

WALNUT CREEK, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) has announced that the MassMutual Northern California, under the leadership of Robert Fakhimi and Greg Cohn, co-general agents, has earned a 14th Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company's (MassMutual) National Chairman's Trophy as a top performer in 2016. With this most recent trophy, the Northern California agency has received the award for performance 14 times since 2002. The group holds the current active record for the most Chairman's Trophy awards by an agency.

MassMutual has an extensive field force of more than 9,000 agents in over 100 national offices. The Chairman's Trophy reflects an individual agency's growth and accomplishments in business development, increased staff and financial professionals and productivity. Only a select group of general agents win the award annually.

"It's an honor to be recognized once again. We know our success wouldn't be possible without the dedication of our associates and our wonderful clients," Fakhimi said. "This award is really a result of the strong relationships we've built with our clients over the years. It inspires us to serve them well and continue to improve our performance each day."

MassMutual Northern California has produced numerous outstanding career professionals since General Agent Robert Fakhimi joined as head of the office in 2001. The Agency is headquartered in Walnut Creek, with additional offices in San Francisco, Fremont, Roseville and San Jose.

About MassMutual

Founded in 1851, MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policy owners. The company has a long history of financial strength and strong performance, and although dividends are not guaranteed, MassMutual has paid dividends to eligible participating policy owners consistently since the 1860s. With whole life insurance as its foundation, MassMutual provides products to help meet the financial needs of clients, such as life insurance, disability income insurance, long term care insurance, retirement/401(k) plan services, and annuities. In addition, the company's strong and growing network of financial professionals helps clients make good financial decisions for the long-term.

MassMutual Financial Group is a marketing name for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and its affiliated companies and sales representatives. MassMutual is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts and its major affiliates include: Babson Capital Management LLC; Baring Asset Management Limited; Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers LLC; The First Mercantile Trust Company; MassMutual International LLC; MML Investors Services, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC; Oppenheimer Funds, Inc.; and The MassMutual Trust Company, FSB. Local sales agencies are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies. Agency Officers are not officers of MassMutual.