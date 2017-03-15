MassTLC Files Amicus Brief Opposing Travel Restrictions, in Hawaii Court Proceedings

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - On Tuesday, March 14, the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), with legal assistance from Foley Hoag, filed a friend of the court or amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii detailing the adverse impact of President Trump's revised travel ban on the technology industry, a major driver of economic prosperity and global leadership for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the United States.

As the first amicus brief on behalf of the tech industry submitted in the Hawaii proceedings, MassTLC's voice in this matter is particularly important in representing the important role of immigrants, including those from the affected countries, for the tech economy. In the brief, MassTLC outlines for the Court the critical role that immigrants play in tech innovation and economic leadership in the United States in general, and Massachusetts in particular. And, using Massachusetts as a case example, cites how the technology industry which thrives on a culture of diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunity, will be impacted as the diversity of participants are limited.

The brief speaks to the threat of reducing employment in the US as domestic companies will be forced to grow their foreign offices to capture global tech talent. "We felt it was imperative we file this brief on behalf of the tech industry in Massachusetts and around the nation. Quite simply, this ban has already had an adverse impact on our state's and country's tech leadership and economic prosperity by causing global talent to gravitate to tech hubs outside the country," said MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft.

Hopcroft adds that this ban also discourages talented foreign students from attending local educational institutions, from which the technology industry hires many engineers and scientists to drive innovation in Massachusetts and the United States.

