MassTLC Opens Nominations for 2017 Leadership Awards

BURLINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), the largest and most powerful technology association in the region, today opened nominations for its 20th annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards. The Commonwealth's most prestigious technology awards program celebrates the region's best leaders, companies and technologies. Nominations are free and will be accepted through May 29, 2017.

Since 1998, the MassTLC Leadership Awards have been a showcase for the state's dominant innovation culture, including up-and-coming individuals, companies, and products that have gone on to lead and disrupt their markets in indelible ways. Past winners include Acquia, athenahealth, Carbonite, CloudLock, DraftKings, EMC, Jebbit, LogMeIn, TripAdvisor and Wayfair. Pioneering individuals and influencers like John Cullinane, MassChallenge CEO John Harthorne, Serial Entrepreneur and Technologist Ray Ozzie, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Project11's Katie Rae, MIT Professor and Serial Entrepreneur Michael Stonebraker, and others have also been recognized for their contributions.

Nominations for 2017 will be collected across 14 categories including CEO of the Year, CTO of the Year, Emerging Executive of the Year, Company of the Year, Emerging Company of the Year, and Building a Better Workforce. Recognition for Innovative Technologies of the Year will be awarded for consumer, financial, internet of things, robotics, sales & marketing, and security, as well as in the categories Cutting Edge Technology of the Year and Technology for a Better Tomorrow.

"Massachusetts has much to celebrate and for which we can be proud, and the MassTLC Leadership Awards are our way of putting a well-deserved spotlight on the creative and groundbreaking work that happens here," said MassTLC President & CEO Tom Hopcroft. "As the hundreds of nominations come in over the next few weeks it will be a humbling reminder of the depth and breadth of talent we have in our region and of how that talent is truly changing the world we live in."

The Mass Technology Leadership Award finalists will be announced at a VIP reception on Wednesday, July 19 and the winners will be unveiled at the annual MassTLC Awards Gala on Thursday, September 14 at the Seaport World Trade Center. Each year, the gala brings together close to a thousand of the area's top tech executives, community leaders, business luminaries and media personalities to celebrate the region's internationally recognized role in the innovation economy.

2017 Leadership Award platinum sponsors are ForgeRock, Marsh & McLennan and Microsoft.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit: http://www.masstlc.org/leadership-awards-2017/.

About The Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

As the largest and most powerful technology association in the region MassTLC's mission is to accelerate growth and innovation in the Massachusetts technology industry. For more than 30 years, MassTLC has served as the premier network for thousands of companies and entrepreneurs seeking valuable connections. More at www.masstlc.org