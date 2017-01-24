Master Pools Guild Continues Step Into Swim Support

Donation Will Help Reduce the Risk of Drowning

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - The Master Pools Guild (MPG) has donated another $40,000 to the National Swimming Pool FoundationⓇ's (NSPFⓇ) Step Into Swim™ Campaign. MPG has now donated $80,000 to the campaign that funds programs that teaches the lifesaving skill of swimming.

The Step Into Swim Campaign focuses on providing swim lessons to underprivileged children and adults who may not have had the opportunity to learn to swim otherwise. In the past year, clubs and organizations from California, Florida, New York, Tennessee, and Texas, have benefited from the generous donations which led to 5,026 new swimmers in 2016.

The staff of NSPF and the Board of Directors are excited to continue the expansion of the partnership between the 501(c)(3) non-profit and the Master Pools Guild.

"The focus of the Master Pools Guild is to promote the enjoyment of water and the benefits a healthy aquatic lifestyle can bring," says Chairman Carla Sovernigo. "The Step Into Swim Campaign is a natural fit for the Guild. Working with a forward thinking organization like NSPF to create more swimmers, thus providing opportunities for youth to gain confidence and independence, is a powerful purpose. NSPF should be applauded for starting such a visionary program and the Master Pools Guild is excited to join them in supporting this program."

"Leaders in our field are showing great vision," shares NSPF CEO, Thomas Lachocki, Ph.D. "The Master Pools Guild members are elite designers and builders. Also, they see that more people live happier and healthier lives, fewer people drown, and demand for pool, spa, and aquatic industry increases when we create swimmers," he concludes.

The swim clubs have managed the accepted donations in many different ways to benefit the disadvantaged children. Some of the aquatic clubs use the grant for proper swim gear, like suits, goggles, and caps, while other organizations utilized it to transport the children from the school to a pool for after school swim lessons. In 2016, more than 5,000 people who may have never learned how to swim because of their situation in life, have now learned the amazing skill of swimming thanks to the amazing organizations that support Step Into Swim, like the Master Pools Guild.

If a swim club would like to apply for a Step Into Swim grant, please visit https://www.stepintoswim.org/step-into-swim-grants or email service@nspf.org. To be a part of the change and help more people learn how to swim, donate today and visit https://www.stepintoswim.org/donate.

About the National Swimming Pool Foundation®

We believe everything we do helps people live healthier lives. Whether it's encouraging more aquatic activity, making pools safer, or keeping pools open, we believe we can make a difference. NSPF® offers products and programs that are technically sound, convenient, and beautifully designed. In 2012, we launched the Step Into Swim™ Campaign, a 10 year initiative to create one million more swimmers. In 2016, to further their mission, NSPF combined forces with Genesis, an educational leader for builders of residential pools and spas. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit located in Colorado Springs, CO., proceeds go to fund research and to help create swimmers. The National Swimming Pool Foundation has been keeping pools safe and open since 1965. Visit nspf.org, genesis3.com, or call 719-540-9119 to learn more.

About the Master Pools Guild

The Master Pools Guild is an elite, global association of over 100 swimming pool builders from the United States, Canada, Guatemala, England, Spain, Australia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, India, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Mexico. The only group of its kind in the swimming pool and spa industry membership is extended by invitation-only. For over 50 years the Master Pools Guild has harnessed the combined talents of it's hand selected members in efforts to promote the benefits of an industry and a lifestyle that has much to offer the consumer. We invite you to get to know us and our members by visiting our website at www.masterpoolsguild.com, email info@masterpoolsguild.com or call 1-800-392-3044.

