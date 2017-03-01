MasterCard and ACI Worldwide Reach Agreement to Resolve Lawsuit

NAPLES, FL and OMAHA, NE--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ : ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, has reached an agreement with MasterCard Technologies, LLC, and MasterCard International Incorporated, in which MasterCard has purchased from ACI and ACI has granted to MasterCard a perpetual license relating to components of NET24-XPNET™ middleware on the MasterCard debit switch. The parties resolved their differences in a confidential settlement agreement, and the lawsuit has been dismissed with prejudice.

