MasterControl Spotlights QMS for Pharmaceutical Companies at INTERPHEX 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - MasterControl Inc., a global provider of enterprise software solutions for life science and other regulated companies, today announced it will be highlighting the benefits of advanced quality management systems (QMS) for pharmaceutical companies at the INTERPHEX 2017 conference to be held March 21-23 in New York City.

"The FDA explicitly states that the overarching direction of the pharmaceutical Current Good Practice (CGxP) requirements is this: 'Quality should be built into the product, and testing alone cannot be relied to ensure product quality,'" said Patricia Santos-Serrao, RAC, director of clinical and regulatory solutions at MasterControl. "An optimized quality management system implemented throughout the entire pharmaceutical product lifecycle is the foundation for long-term regulatory compliance, and ultimately, for ensuring market success."

MasterControl will provide insights into how pharmaceutical companies can best meet the regulatory demands while reducing risks, costs and time to market. MasterControl will be exhibiting at INTERPHEX booth #1860, and experts will be on hand to discuss strategies for optimizing quality management.

