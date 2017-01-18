Mastering Disruptive Change - Almas Jiwani at Hult International Business School in Dubai, UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) -

Editors Note: There are two photos associated with this press release.

Addressing world-wide attendees consisting of over 2000 existing and previous students of Hult International Business School, Almas Jiwani, CEO of The Almas Jiwani Foundation gave a stimulating insight into her organization's endeavours to stride ahead in a dynamic international environment. In response to an invitation from Hult International, she shared her thoughts and vision on the subject of 'Mastering Disruptive Change', which was the topic for a global conversation hosted by the school on Jan. 12, through its four campuses in San-Francisco, Dubai, Boston and London. She was a guest speaker, especially invited to participate in the discussion, and presented from Dubai. Students attended on campus presentations and watched live video simulcasts from the other campuses.

The event focussed on various aspects that disrupt the status quo in an evolving world, and ways for an organization to not only deal with them but also use them to an advantage. Including but not limited to technology advances, modified economic environments, transformed business practises, changes in beliefs and cultural or demographic shifts. Almas Jiwani, using the example of her own organization, said, "non-profits also need to adopt disruptive innovation. Although the non-profits operate from very different principles, we all try to maximize a return on investment of resources. To us the bottom line is how many people we are reaching in our efforts for social change, and is there a better way of revolutionizing our processes?"

Further stressing the need to innovate and mentioning the reasons some organizations in the non-profit sector had failed to reach their desired goals, she revealed, "A Harvard study points the finger to the maintenance of status quo or organizations that are wedded to their current solutions, delivery models and recipients. They may be able to serve a particular group, but they cannot reach the much broader populations that need simpler solutions. They cannot create scalable, sustainable systems-changing solutions or leapfrog products and services. The blame falls squarely on being oblivious to disruptive innovation for social change-simple, convenient, less expensive."

Jiwani was invited as a speaker for this event at the behest of students of Hult International Business School who said, "The main reason we decided to bring Almas Jiwani on board was primarily the impact she had on us during snippets of conversations we managed to have with her during the breaks in the conference interim. The passion she exudes when she talks about women empowerment was contagious and the real-life stories she shared with us gathered from her wide travels were stories that impressed on our hearts. She also had an amazing perspective with regards to us millennials and how we could impact the workforce greatly. It was unfair to not try to invite her to speak to our Hult student body as a whole as we could not hoard this meaningful impact to ourselves since it was in line with our Hult DNA aspirations and would be valuable to our lives after Hult."

Over the years, several renowned personalities from various fields have taken the stage at Hult Business School in its continuous endeavour to create a truly international environment for its students. These include former US President Bill Clinton, CEO of Unilever Paul Polman and Zipcar Co-Founder Robin Chase, among many others.

ABOUT ALMAS JIWANI FOUNDATION

The Almas Jiwani Foundation is committed to empowering women and girls by designing and implementing innovative projects that directly address gender equality, education, entrepreneurship, employment and energy. AJF aims at bettering societal and economic conditions, specifically in developing countries. Some of AJF's most notable ambitions include establishing sustainable energy models to provide higher quality education and enhanced living conditions, as well as creating an ideal environment where women can flourish as entrepreneurs and help raise their community out of poverty.

ABOUT HULT INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SCHOOL

Hult International Business School is a non-profit corporation organized in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and accredited by the NEASC. With branches in several of the world's most influential markets, including Boston, San Francisco, London, Dubai, New York, and Shanghai, Hult is not just a business school. It's a global network that educates, inspires, and connects some of the most forward-thinking business talent from around the world.

To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/AJF01.jpg

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/AJF02.jpg