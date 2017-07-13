Matamec Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Matamec Explorations Inc. ("Matamec" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MAT)(OTCQB:MHREF) announces that it will effect a non-brokered private placement in a maximum amount of $499,999 by issuing a maximum of 6,666,666 "flow-through" common shares at a price of $0.075 per share.

In connection with the private placement, Matamec may pay a cash sales commission to various securities dealers in an aggregate amount of 8% of the gross proceeds of the private placement. In addition, Matamec may grant finders' options to various securities dealers entitling the holders to acquire additional common shares in an aggregate amount representing 6% of the total number of common shares issued and sold in the private placement. The finders' options may be exercised at a price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the private placement, which is expected to take place on or before August 11, 2017.

About Matamec

Located in Montreal (Québec), Matamec Explorations Inc. is a junior mining exploration company in which activities are based on two main axes of development: gold, and technology metals related to energy with properties containing, among others, lithium (Tansim-owned at 100%), Cobalt (Fabre-100% owned), nickel (Vulcain-100% owned) and rare earths (Kipawa-72% owned by Matamec).

Matamec's main focus is the development of the Kipawa Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) deposit, a joint venture owned at 72% by Matamec and 28% by Ressources Québec (acting as agent of the Government of Québec); Toyota Tsusho Corp. (Nagoya, Japan) holds a 10% royalty on net profit in the deposit.

In addition to the activities in energy sector, Matamec is exploring for gold, with two properties (Matheson JV (50%) and Pelangio (100%)) located in the area of the Hoyle Pond Mine in Timmins, ON, as well as three in the Quebec Plan Nord region in similar geological settings as established gold-producing mines. These include two in proximity to the Éléonore Mine (in James Bay, QC): Sakami (50%) and Opinaca Gold West (100%).

